Caricom News

T&T Local Gov't Elections: PNM wins…Warner's IPL fails

T&T Local Gov’t Elections: PNM wins…Warner’s IPL fails

The Opposition People's National Movement continued this year's victory streak in yesterday's local government elections, winning eight regional corporations, including retaking five it had lost in the 2010 local government polls.

Kamla says legislation coming to recall non-performing MPs

Kamla says legislation coming to recall non-performing MPs

Even as she called on supporters not to split their votes and allow the PNM to regain control of local government corporations, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday revealed that legislation would soon be introduced in Parliament to give citizens the right to recall non-performing parliamentarians.

Kenyan President can perform official duties during trial, ICC says

Kenyan President can perform official duties during trial, ICC says

The ICC will allow Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to perform some official duties and will not require his "continuous presence" as he faces trial starting November 12 for orchestrating 2007's post-election violence, the court said Friday.

Latin American and Caribbean Face High Energy Costs Despite Large Reserves

Latin American and Caribbean Face High Energy Costs Despite Large Reserves

Principal Director in the Ministry of Science, Technology, Energy and Mining, Fitzroy Vidal, says that the Latin American and Caribbean region continues to grapple with soaring energy costs, despite together, having the third largest resource of energy in the world.

PM Simpson-Miller inducted in IWF Hall of Fame

PM Simpson-Miller inducted in IWF Hall of Fame

Jamaica's Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller has joined a cadre of female heads of government and global women leaders to be inducted in the prestigious International Women's Forum (IWF) Hall of Fame.

$8 billion capital base in T&T's credit unions

$8 billion capital base in T&T’s credit unions

Credit unions continue to play an important role in the economy of T&T, Brian Moore, president of the Co-operative Credit Union League said yesterday.

T&T AG Anand Ramlogan under fire

T&T AG Anand Ramlogan under fire

It was improper for Attorney General Anand Ramlogan to use a...

More suspension for CAL manager fingered in Multi-million-dollar racket probe

More suspension for CAL manager fingered in Multi-million-dollar racket probe

A Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) manager has received an addit...

Guyana, Venezuela agree to hold maritime delimitation talks

Guyana, Venezuela agree to hold maritime delimitation talks

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Oct, 18, 2013 Talks betw...

CARICOM wants Dom Rep to protect the human rights of persons affected by constitutional Court ruling

CARICOM wants Dom Rep to protect the human rights of persons affected by constitutional Court ruling

The Caribbean Community has called on the Dominican Republ...

Douglas says Astaphan wanted to deport Clive Bacchus from St. Kitts

Douglas says Astaphan wanted to deport Clive Bacchus from St. Kitts

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, OCTOBER 17TH 2013 (CUOPM) – The prese...

Caribbean finance ministers urge support for small highly vulnerable economies

Caribbean finance ministers urge support for small highly vulnerable economies

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 17th October 2013 – Ministers of Fina...

PM Douglas to discuss implications of the Shanique Myrie ruling

PM Douglas to discuss implications of the Shanique Myrie ruling

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 16th October 2013 – St. Kitts and Nev...

Travel media honoured: From left, Director of Tourism John Lynch; Gay Nagle Myers, recipient of the Marcia Vickery-Wallace Award and Senior Editor, Caribbean & Mexico, Travel Weekly; Kate Wallace Rogers, daughter of Marcia Vickery-Wallace; Neysha Soodeen, recipient of the Marcella Martinez award and Publisher, MACO Caribbean Living; and Deputy Director of Tourism, Donnie Dawson. The presentations were made during the CTOs Allied Awards Luncheon held at The New Yorker Hotel.
Veteran United States Civil Rights Activist, songwriter, singer and entertainer, Harry Belafonte, who is of Jamaican parentage, at right, listens attentively as Mrs. Margaret Bernal, wife of Jamaicas former Ambassador to the United States, Richard Bernal, explains the concept of her book of poetry entitled _Island Reliquaries _ Voices from a Jamaica Past, as she present him with the first copy of her book, at a reception at The National Democratic Womens Club, Washington DC Photo Credit. Derrick A Scott
Chairman of Atlanta/Montego Bay Sister-Cities Committee, Fred Smith, at left, has rapt attention of Atlantas Mayor Kasim Reid, at right, Montego Bays Mayor, Counselor Glendon Harris and Chairman of the St James Parish Council Civic and Community Affairs Committee, Ms. Suzette Brown, as the discussed matters pertaining to both cities at Atlanta City Hall, downtown Atlanta, on Tuesday, May 21. Photo Credit. Derrick A Scott
Courtesy call - From left, French Ambassador chats with Martinique Regional Council, Serge Letchimy and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, the Honourable Winston Dookeran.
Principal of Mt. Peto Primary School, Mr. Jimmp Dawes, at right, has the rapt attention of attention of Jamaicas Ambassador to the United States, 2nd from left. Along with fellow educators, from left to right Lecturer and Assistant Dean at Moneague Teachers College, Joseph McKenzie Head of the USAID, Jamaica Basic Education Project in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Novelette McLean Francis; Vice-Principal of Sam Sharp Teachers College, Dr. Michelle Pinnock who attended the Jamaicas 50 Lecture at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC on Thursday, May 30. Derrick A Scott photo
Courtesy call - From left, French Ambassador chats with Martinique Regional Council, Serge Letchimy and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, the Honourable Winston Dookeran.
President Donald Ramotar and British High Commissioner Andrew Ayre cut the symbolic birthday cake as Prime Minister Samuel Hinds, Foreign Affairs Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and First Lady Deolatchmee Ramotar look on
J. P. Morgan Chase – Harbinger of Incoming Crisis

J. P. Morgan Chase – Harbinger of Incoming Crisis

Vibrant events are unfolding in the world of finances. One scandal comes after another and that's the way it has been for the last few years.

International Finance 20-10-2013 Hits:1272 Valentin KATASONOV - Strategic Culture

JPMorgan Strikes Tentative $13B Mortgages Settlement

JPMorgan Strikes Tentative $13B Mortgages Settlement

In what would be the largest such settlement in U.S. history, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has reportedl...

International Finance 19-10-2013 Hits:977 By NPR

The U.S. vs. Brazil: From Espionage to Destabilization

The U.S. vs. Brazil: From Espionage to Destabilization

The espionage scandal which broke out after NSA employee Edward Snowden's disclosures and which has affected Brazil continues to develop.

International Finance 17-10-2013 Hits:1096 By Nil NIKANDROV- Strategic Culture

US: Debts and Back Up

US: Debts and Back Up

The published piece called America's Debt: Upper Tip and the Bulk of the Iceberg offers a detailed analysis of the US debt situation.

International Finance 12-10-2013 Hits:1092 Valentin Katasonov - Strategic Culture

McKeeva Bush queries fairness of latest transparency demands

McKeeva Bush queries fairness of latest transparency demands

(Grand Cayman - CNS Business): As pressure mounts for offshore centres to reveal more informati...

International Finance 12-10-2013 Hits:886

America's Debt: The Tip and the Bulk of the Iceberg

America’s Debt: The Tip and the Bulk of the Iceberg

Right now, America is going through an acute financial budgetary crisis. Reaching an agreement on th...

International Finance 11-10-2013 Hits:1074 Valentin KATASONOV - Strategic Culture

Financial Vultures against Argentina

Financial Vultures against Argentina

Financial vultures are a particular category of debt holders in countries on the periphery of global capitalism.

International Finance 05-10-2013 Hits:1045 Valentin KATASONOV - Strategic Culture

US Government Shut Down and Facing Default

US Government Shut Down and Facing Default

On September 30 the United States said goodbye to the outgoing annual accounting period, October 1 is the beginning of the new fiscal year.

International Finance 05-10-2013 Hits:1024 Valentin Katasonov - Strategic Culture

The War on Corruption or the Building of a Pax Americana? (II)

The War on Corruption or the Building of a Pax Americana? (II)

Examples of Actions under the FCPA: Siemens & Daimler To this day the largest investigation un...

International Finance 25-08-2013 Hits:923 Valentin Katasonov - Strategic Culture

The War on Corruption or the Building of a Pax Americana? (I)

The War on Corruption or the Building of a Pax Americana? (I)

The Extraterritoriality of American Laws In the article «The Dollar Racket» I wrote about the passa...

International Finance 25-08-2013 Hits:1185 Valentin Katasonov - Strategic Culture

The Dollar Racket

The Dollar Racket

More and more often, we find out that America has imposed a penalty on a non-US bank or company.

International Finance 28-07-2013 Hits:1238 Valentin Katasonov - Strategic Culture

World Under Eagle Eye of US Government and Banks

World Under Eagle Eye of US Government and Banks

The contemporary world of finances is about information mainly, the data on banks' clients, insurance companies, investment and pension funds.

International Finance 18-07-2013 Hits:1285 Valentin Katasonov - Strategic Culture

US seeks new tactic in financial crisis prosecutions

US seeks new tactic in financial crisis prosecutions

NEW YORK--U.S. federal prosecutors are considering a new strategy for criminally charging Wall Stree...

International Finance 18-07-2013 Hits:1182 The Daily Herald

From Bilderberg to Google-Berg: The Technocratic Restructuring of the Global Elite

From Bilderberg to Google-Berg: The Technocratic Restructuring of the…

World events are showing more and more clearly that the most important goals of the world elite are being achieved through the use of new technologies.

International Finance 02-07-2013 Hits:1227 Olga CHETVERIKOVA – Strategic Culture Foundation

Discord Mounting in the European Union (II)

Discord Mounting in the European Union (II)

Right on time for the conflicts in the European Union at the center of which Germany has found itsel...

International Finance 24-06-2013 Hits:1283 Pyotr ISKENDEROV – Strategic Culture Foundation

Discord Mounting in the European Union (I)

Discord Mounting in the European Union (I)

Instead of overcoming the crisis together, Germany and other European Union member countries are exchanging accusations.

International Finance 22-06-2013 Hits:1540 Pyotr ISKENDEROV - Strategic

Regulators order lenders to raise more capital

Regulators order lenders to raise more capital

LONDON (AP) — British regulators are ordering some of the country's biggest banks to bolster their balance sheets.

International Finance 21-06-2013 Hits:1430 Associated Press

Multilateral debt cancellation would provide Jamaica with more resources than new loans, paper finds

Multilateral debt cancellation would provide Jamaica with more resour…

Washington, D.C.- A new issue brief from the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) finds th...

International Finance 20-06-2013 Hits:1470 CEPR-Center for Economic and Policy Research

T&T Local Gov't Elections: PNM wins…Warner's IPL fails

T&T Local Gov’t Elections: PNM wins…Warner’s IPL fails

The Opposition People's National Movement continued this year's victory streak in yesterday's local government elections.

Regional News 22-10-2013 Hits:7002 Trinidad Guardian

Kamla says legislation coming to recall non-performing MPs

Kamla says legislation coming to recall non-performing MPs

Even as she called on supporters not to split their votes and allow the PNM to regain control of loc...

Regional News 20-10-2013 Hits:3672 By Richardson Dhalai -Newsday

Robust interaction at CARICOM Reform consultations in Jamaica

Robust interaction at CARICOM Reform consultations in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamica -     Change was in the air in Kingston, Jamaica for the past w...

CARICOM Features 20-10-2013 Hits:3709 Caricom News Network

Latin American and Caribbean Face High Energy Costs Despite Large Reserves

Latin American and Caribbean Face High Energy Costs Despite Large Res…

Principal Director in the Ministry of Science, Technology, Energy and Mining, Fitzroy Vidal, says th...

Regional News 19-10-2013 Hits:3227 JIS

PM Simpson-Miller inducted in IWF Hall of Fame

PM Simpson-Miller inducted in IWF Hall of Fame

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller has joined a cadre of female heads of ...

Regional News 19-10-2013 Hits:4710 Caricom News Network

Caribbean laments widening gap between rich and poor countries

Caribbean laments widening gap between rich and poor countries

NEW YORK-CMC—Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries have expressed concerns over the widening gap between rich and poor countries.

CARICOM Features 19-10-2013 Hits:2392

Suriname to draw attention to DR ruling on Hatians

Suriname to draw attention to DR ruling on Hatians

PARAMARIBO–Winston Lackin, Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced that he wil...

Regional News 18-10-2013 Hits:3343 Source: Dev Sur

T&T AG Anand Ramlogan under fire

T&T AG Anand Ramlogan under fire

It was improper for Attorney General Anand Ramlogan to use a political platform to launch an attack on the judiciary.

Regional News 18-10-2013 Hits:2055 By Anna Ramdass Trinidad Express

More suspension for CAL manager fingered in Multi-million-dollar racket probe

More suspension for CAL manager fingered in Multi-million-dollar rack…

A Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) manager has received an additional two weeks suspension, as an investigation continues into a multi-million-dollar racket.

Regional News 18-10-2013 Hits:3125 By Denyse Renne –Trinidad Express

Guyana, Venezuela agree to hold maritime delimitation talks

Guyana, Venezuela agree to hold maritime delimitation talks

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Oct, 18, 2013 Talks between Guyana’s Foreign Minister Carolyn Ro...

Regional News 18-10-2013 Hits:2017 Caricom News Network

CARICOM wants Dom Rep to protect the human rights of persons affected by constitutional Court ruling

CARICOM wants Dom Rep to protect the human rights of persons affected…

The Caribbean Community has called on the Dominican Republic to to adopt measures to protect the h...

Regional News 17-10-2013 Hits:2366 Caricom News Network

PM Douglas to discuss implications of the Shanique Myrie ruling

PM Douglas to discuss implications of the Shanique Myrie ruling

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 16th October 2013 – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister. Dr. Denzil L. Dougla...

Regional News 17-10-2013 Hits:10769 Caricom News Network

Venezuelan Foreign Minister to hold talks in T&T over detained T&T and Guyanese vessels

Venezuelan Foreign Minister to hold talks in T&T over detained T…

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Eliam Jauae is expected to be in Trinidad and Tobago to discuss detained vessels.

Regional News 17-10-2013 Hits:1703 Caricom News Network

TRINIDAD – Thieves sell cancer drug to private docs

TRINIDAD – Thieves sell cancer drug to private docs

The lives of thousands of cancer patients are at stake because of a racket in which millions of doll...

Regional News 17-10-2013 Hits:2851 Trinidad Guardian

B'dos Opposition to file no confidence motion against Finance Minister

B’dos Opposition to file no confidence motion against Finance Ministe…

Political experts in Barbados are describing the Parliamentary Opposition’s decision to extend a no ...

Regional News 17-10-2013 Hits:2929 Emmanuel Joseph -Barbados Today

BARBADOS TODAY EDITORIAL: Between the CCJ and a hard place

BARBADOS TODAY EDITORIAL: Between the CCJ and a hard place

There is perhaps a no more distinctively inquiring mind today among CARICOM leaders about what exact...

Opinion 17-10-2013 Hits:3874 Barbados Today Editorial

Barbados PM says the CCJ ruling opens flood gates to unemployed and criminals

Barbados PM says the CCJ ruling opens flood gates to unemployed and c…

(BARBADOS NATION).-Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has voiced concern about the implications of the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling on free movement.

Regional News 17-10-2013 Hits:3695 Barbados Nation

Guyana concerned over Dom Rep's treatment of Haitians

Guyana concerned over Dom Rep’s treatment of Haitians

Guyana has expressed its "deep concern" about the Dominican Republic's (DR) refusal to grant nationality to persons of Haitian descent.

Regional News 17-10-2013 Hits:1470 Demerara Waves

Kenyan President can perform official duties during trial, ICC says

Kenyan President can perform official duties during trial, ICC says

The ICC will allow Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to perform some official duties and will not require his "continuous presence" as he faces trial.

Africa 19-10-2013 Hits:2335 (REUTERS)

Washington Casts Blame for Expansion of Al-Qaeda on Turkey

Washington Casts Blame for Expansion of Al-Qaeda on Turkey

It is no longer possible to conceal the obvious. The West, in its attempts to remove Bashar al-Asad ...

European Union 19-10-2013 Hits:2120 By Dmitry Minn –Strategic Culture Foundation

US debt spikes to $17T after debt ceiling

US debt spikes to $17T after debt ceiling lifted

The public debt of the United States has spiked in the wake of the congressional decision to raise t...

United States 19-10-2013 Hits:1986 Strategic Culture Foundation

UN urges US to give clear drone report

UN urges US to give clear drone report

The United Nations has called on the United States to become transparent about the number of civilia...

United States 19-10-2013 Hits:1637 Strategic Culture Foundation

US drone strikes supreme war crime: Kevin Barrett

US drone strikes supreme war crime: Kevin Barrett

A US political commentator says CIA assassination drone strikes are a violation of international law...

United States 19-10-2013 Hits:1549 Strategic Culture Foundation

Canadian Intelligence Working in the Interests of the U.S.

Canadian Intelligence Working in the Interests of the U.S.

The "quiet Canadians", unlike the "quiet Americans" from intelligence agencies, are rarely caught re...

United States 17-10-2013 Hits:2616 Nil NIKANDROV - Strategic Culture Foundation

Congress Approves Bill To End Government Shutdown, Avert Default

Congress Approves Bill To End Government Shutdown, Avert Default

Bringing to an end an episode that once again exposed Washington gridlock at its worst, the US House...

United States 17-10-2013 Hits:3403 By Eyder Peralta -NPR

Report confirms polonium found on Arafat's clothing

Report confirms polonium found on Arafat's clothing

Swiss experts found traces of polonium on Yasser Arafat's clothing, which could indicate the Palesti...

European Union 14-10-2013 Hits:3218 Leela Jacinto France 24

African Union says ICC cannot prosecute sitting leaders

African Union says ICC cannot prosecute sitting leaders

African nations slammed the International Criminal Court on Saturday for putting sitting head of sta...

Africa 14-10-2013 Hits:1327 By Duncan WOODSIDE , FRANCE 24

MI5 Chief Calls Disclosures Over British Espionage Harmful

MI5 Chief Calls Disclosures Over British Espionage Harmful

London, Oct 10 (Prensa Latina) The MI5 Security Service director general, Andrew Parker, said today ...

European Union 11-10-2013 Hits:1477 Prensa Latina

Canada Calls Spying Activities Legal

Canada Calls Spying Activities Legal

Ottawa, Oct 10 (Prensa Latina) Communications Security Establishment of Canada (CSEC) insists that a...

United States 11-10-2013 Hits:4401 Prensa Latina

US warns of increased drug trafficking in Caribbean

US warns of increased drug trafficking in Caribbean

SAN JUAN - The United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has warned about increased drug trafficki...

United States 07-10-2013 Hits:1746 Trinidad Express

Caribbeans among thousands in march for immigration reform

Caribbeans among thousands in march for immigration reform

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Oct. 6, 2013:  Caribbean-born, New York-based media entreprene...

Diaspora 07-10-2013 Hits:1680 Caricom News Network

Dr. Garvey Calls for Greater Unity Among Afro-Caribbean Nationals

Dr. Garvey Calls for Greater Unity Among Afro-Caribbean Nationals

Dr. Julius Garvey, son of Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, has...

Diaspora 05-10-2013 Hits:1628 JIS- Vivienne Siva

Clinton: Shutdown shows 'scorched earth' politics

Clinton: Shutdown shows 'scorched earth' politics

CLINTON, N.Y. (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton is deriding the partial government shutdown, saying dysf...

United States 05-10-2013 Hits:2451 Ken Thomas -Associated Press

The South American Defence Council and the Subversive Activities of the Pentagon

The South American Defence Council and the Subversive Activities of t…

A scandal has once again broken out in Bolivia with regard to the transfer eight years ago of 37 Chi...

Latin America 26-08-2013 Hits:2582 Nil NIKANDROV - Strategic Culture Foundation

Latin America between China and the U.S.

Latin America between China and the U.S.

The expansion of economic collaboration between China and Latin America is one of the most important...

Latin America 26-08-2013 Hits:2168 Vladislav GULEVICH -Strategic Culture Foundation

JAMAICANS the Diaspora urged to pray and fast on August 1, Emancipati…

NEW YORK, NY. Tuesday, July 27, 2013 -- Consul General of Jamaica to New York, Herman G. LaMont, has...

Diaspora 28-07-2013 Hits:2786 By Aubrey Campbell

New Measures Introduced to Regulate Jet Ski Operations

New Measures Introduced to Regulate Jet Ski Operations

KINGSTON, October 16, 2013: Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, Dr. Wykeham McNeill, ha...

Tourism 17-10-2013 Hits:2230 Caricom News Network

B’dos hoteliers urged to create brands To attract 21 century travellers

B’dos hoteliers urged to create brands To attract 21 century travelle…

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Richard Sealy, has reiterated the need for hotelier...

Tourism 11-10-2013 Hits:2877 by Julie Carrington - BGIS

Antigua’s Tourism ministry teams up with OAS for security conference

Antigua’s Tourism ministry teams up with OAS for security conference

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- The Ministry of Tourism is partnering with the Organization of American States (...

Tourism 06-10-2013 Hits:1969 Antigua Observer

Flotilla of Yachts to arrive in Guyana

Flotilla of Yachts to arrive in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana - September 7, 2013 - Guyana’s Yacht Industry is expected to get a boost over the...

Tourism 07-09-2013 Hits:2581 Caricom News Network

St. Kitts named among the 10 Best Caribbean Duty-free Shopping Destinations

St. Kitts named among the 10 Best Caribbean Duty-free Shopping Destin…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 6th September 2013 – There is more good news for tourism in St. Kitts. The is...

Tourism 07-09-2013 Hits:2864 Caricom News Network

CAL, Guyana Govt discuss ‘high’ airfares

CAL, Guyana Govt discuss ‘high’ airfares

Caribbean Airlines executives and the Guyanese Government have met to discuss what travellers from t...

Business Travel 25-08-2013 Hits:20510 Trinidad Express

Electronic systems expedite your departure from Frankfurt Airport

Electronic systems expedite your departure from Frankfurt Airport

New technologies help save time and help passengers get to their planes without stress: Online check...

Tourism 23-08-2013 Hits:4072 Caricom News Network

JAMAICA - ‘Villages as Businesses’ programme paves the way for Community tourism

JAMAICA - ‘Villages as Businesses’ programme paves the way for Commun…

Mandeville, Jamaica - Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism, has endorsed the Villages as Businesses Program...

Tourism 06-08-2013 Hits:1771 Caricom News Network

Minister McNeill welcomes $2B Marriott Courtyard Jamaica hotel

Minister McNeill welcomes $2B Marriott Courtyard Jamaica hotel

Kingston, Jamaica: July 25, 2013 – Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, Hon. Dr. Wykeham McNeill h...

Tourism 26-07-2013 Hits:2322 Caricom News Network

GUYANA - LIAT begins flights to Ogle Int'l Airport on Monday

GUYANA - LIAT begins flights to Ogle Int'l Airport on Monday

Regional airline LIAT on Saturday announced that it would shortly commence scheduled services t...

Business Travel 21-07-2013 Hits:1615 Demerara Waves

Task Force to examine impact of smoking ban on J'can tourism

Task Force to examine impact of smoking ban on J'can tourism

Montego Bay, Jamaica: July 20, 2013 – Following fruitful discussions during a meeting with the Minis...

Tourism 21-07-2013 Hits:1459 Caricom News Network

CDB lends money for LIAT to buy new planes

CDB lends money for LIAT to buy new planes

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is providing loans totalling USD 65 million dollars to four sha...

Business Travel 20-07-2013 Hits:4209 Demerara Waves

Sustainable Tourism Zone of the Greater Caribbean a framework for regional cooperation

Sustainable Tourism Zone of the Greater Caribbean a framework for reg…

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The 24th Meeting of the ACS Special Committee on Sustainable Tourism was h...

Tourism 20-07-2013 Hits:1254 Caricom News Network

Parent of American Airlines posts US$220m profit

Parent of American Airlines posts US$220m profit

American Airlines aims to come roaring back out of bankruptcy protection. It’s boosting the amo...

Business Travel 20-07-2013 Hits:3676 Trinidad Guardian

BARBADOS – Plans to revive the tourism industry unveiled

BARBADOS – Plans to revive the tourism industry unveiled

Government has unveiled a “comprehensive” set of proposals to help revive the tourism industry, with...

Tourism 19-07-2013 Hits:2323 by Shawn Cumberbatch - Barbados Today

LIAT assures customers of its commitment to exemplary customer service

LIAT assures customers of its commitment to exemplary customer servic…

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LIAT Mr. Ian Brunton is assuring the traveling public of the compan...

Tourism 18-07-2013 Hits:1845 Caricom News Network

Regional travel – a ‘no show’ at Caricom Summit

Regional travel – a ‘no show’ at Caricom Summit

THEY were there. The Caricom Heads all visited Chaguaramas last week, but it was certainly not to ta...

Business Travel 14-07-2013 Hits:2431 By Vernon Khelawan - T&T Newsday

Antigua Benefits From the 10th EDF Economic Integration

Antigua Benefits From the 10th EDF Economic Integration

ST. JOHNS, Antigua, July 12, 2013 - The Heritage Hotel located in the heart of picturesque St. Johns...

Tourism 13-07-2013 Hits:3891 Caricom News Network

Offshore finance editor predicts Cayman’s demise

Offshore finance editor predicts Cayman’s demise

A specialist UK-based website editor dealing with the offshore financial world has warned that the i...

Caribbean Business 20-10-2013 Hits:2676 By CNS Business

$8 billion capital base in T&T’s credit unions

$8 billion capital base in T&T’s credit unions

Credit unions continue to play an important role in the economy of T&T, Brian Moore, president o...

Caribbean Business 19-10-2013 Hits:2364 Trinidad Guardian

Nicholas Galt: Haiti’s a good place to invest

Nicholas Galt: Haiti’s a good place to invest

Newly-elected chairman of the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America (AACCLA)...

Regional Trade 19-10-2013 Hits:1817 By Nadaleen Singh -Trinidad Guardian

IMF ranks Suriname top three in regional growth

IMF ranks Suriname top three in regional growth

PARAMARIBO–The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has increased its economic growth projection for Su...

Regional Trade 18-10-2013 Hits:1995 DevSur

Caribbean finance ministers urge support for small highly vulnerable economies

Caribbean finance ministers urge support for small highly vulnerable …

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 17th October 2013 – Ministers of Finance from the Caribbean, Ireland and Cana...

Regional Trade 17-10-2013 Hits:2216 Caricom News Network

New weather insurance policy may protect the 'small man'

New weather insurance policy may protect the 'small man'

A new weather insurance policy could strengthen low-income earners' ability to access loans. Livelih...

Business News 14-10-2013 Hits:2355 By SHAMILLE SCOTT Observer staff reporter scotts@jamaicaobserver.com

IMF report: Regional economies in low gear

IMF report: Regional economies in low gear

The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean remain in low gear, held back by a less favourable ...

Caribbean Business 14-10-2013 Hits:2029 Trinidad Guardian

Jamaican dollar (JMD) performance blamed on US Fed policy

Jamaican dollar (JMD) performance blamed on US Fed policy

Much of the blame for the depreciation of the Jamaican dollar can be laid squarely at the door of th...

Business News 13-10-2013 Hits:3031 Richard Browne, Gleaner Business Reporter

High cost of Regional transportation must be addressed - ASG Slater

High cost of Regional transportation must be addressed - ASG Slater

CARICOM - Georgetown, Guyana-  The issue of the high cost of regional air and sea transportatio...

Regional Trade 12-10-2013 Hits:3165

COTED wants Governments to place agriculture on front burner

COTED wants Governments to place agriculture on front burner

Georgetown, GINA, October 11, 2013 - The Government of Guyana and the Agriculture Ministry have come...

Regional Trade 12-10-2013 Hits:1729 GINA

Correct Measures To Grow Barbados’ Economy

Correct Measures To Grow Barbados’ Economy

Government is sticking to the measures outlined in this year’s Financial Statement and Budgetary Pro...

Caribbean Business 11-10-2013 Hits:1494 BGIS

Mottley warns about T&T’s high subsidies

Mottley warns about T&T’s high subsidies

T&T should not feel comfortable that its debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is lower tha...

Regional Trade 11-10-2013 Hits:1517 Trinidad Guardian

Jamaica's Labour Ministry to Spearhead Productivity Campaign

Jamaica's Labour Ministry to Spearhead Productivity Campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Beginning November, Jamaica's  Ministry of Labour and Social Security will ...

Caribbean Business 11-10-2013 Hits:1446 JIS -Douglas McIntosh

BARBADOS:Debt Situation A Major Hindrance To SIDS

BARBADOS:Debt Situation A Major Hindrance To SIDS

A Barbados government minster has espoused the view that small island developing states (SIDS) are c...

Regional Trade 05-10-2013 Hits:1659 BGIS Media

Region not putting enough into agri research says Ramsammy

Region not putting enough into agri research says Ramsammy

Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture Dr. Leslie Ramsammy has lamented the Caribbean’s almost non-existen...

Regional Trade 05-10-2013 Hits:1247 Demerara Waves

Time for Jamaica to “Walk South”

Time for Jamaica to “Walk South”

KINGSTON, Jamaica, August 27, 2013- Brazilian Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency, Antonio Francis...

Regional Trade 28-08-2013 Hits:1675 Caricom News Network

Remittances decline; Remitters’ Association points to decreased access to banking services

Remittances decline; Remitters’ Association points to decreased acces…

The Jamaica Money Remitters’ Association (JMRA) is pointing to a composite of factors, including sec...

Business News 25-08-2013 Hits:1656 Caricom News Network

JN Money Transfer Implements New Remittance Procedures

JN Money Transfer Implements New Remittance Procedures

JN Money Services Limited (JNMS), the remittance arm of the Jamaica National Building Society (JNBS)...

Regional Trade 23-08-2013 Hits:2029 Caricom News Network

Pope Francis Defends Women Role in the Church

Pope Francis Defends Women Role in the Church

Rome, Oct 12 (Prensa Latina) Pope Francis defended today the women's position in church while denoun...

Arts & Culture 12-10-2013 Hits:2027 Prensa Latina

Carifesta XI ends with fantastic fireworks display – Haiti set to host next festival

Carifesta XI ends with fantastic fireworks display – Haiti set to hos…

Georgetown, GINA, August 26, 2013 - Last evening the curtains came down on Carifesta X1 in Paramarib...

Arts & Culture 28-08-2013 Hits:2790 GINA

Film by Jamaican-born Hollywood Stuntman Celebrates Jamaica’s Indomitable Freedom Fighters

Film by Jamaican-born Hollywood Stuntman Celebrates Jamaica’s Indomit…

New York – They were considered the “Spartacus” of their time; except these enslaved Africans were v...

Arts & Culture 28-08-2013 Hits:2214 Caricom News Network

Book: Born to Defend by Howard Randolph Hamilton

Book: Born to Defend by Howard Randolph Hamilton

The Soul of Jurisprudence - Lawyers are oftentimes the butt of derision, maligned in revolting and&n...

Books 23-08-2013 Hits:2288 Critic: Dr Glenville Ashby

Suriname establishes National Reparations Committee

Suriname establishes National Reparations Committee

Suriname’s President Delano Bouterse has wasted no time in setting up a National Reparations Committ...

Arts & Culture 27-07-2013 Hits:2589 Caricom News Network - Source Dev Sur

“Emanci-pendence” Celebrations to mark milestones in Jamaica’s history

“Emanci-pendence” Celebrations to mark milestones in Jamaica’s histor…

July 22, 2013: Minister of Youth and Culture the Hon. Lisa Hanna today announced the celebratory act...

Arts & Culture 23-07-2013 Hits:2274 Caricom News Network

CARIFESTA Organisers Expect 30 Countries to Participate

CARIFESTA Organisers Expect 30 Countries to Participate

CARICOM Georgetown, Guyana -     Chairman of the Host Country Management Committ...

Arts & Culture 18-07-2013 Hits:10576 Caricom News Network

Jamaica’s Seville Heritage Park and exhibit opens in time for Emancipation

Jamaica’s Seville Heritage Park and exhibit opens in time for Emancip…

KINGSTON,  Jamaica, July 12, 2013 - The Ministry of Youth and Culture through its agency the Ja...

Arts & Culture 13-07-2013 Hits:2077 Caricom News Network

Carifesta XI Host Country Agreement Signed At Meeting Of Heads Of Government

Carifesta XI Host Country Agreement Signed At Meeting Of Heads Of Gov…

CARICOM Secretariat, Georgetown, Guyana - Suriname became the first Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Me...

Arts & Culture 11-07-2013 Hits:2161 Caricom Secretariat

'Dudus' to appear on 'America's Most Evil'

'Dudus' to appear on 'America's Most Evil'

Jamaica's Christopher 'Dudus' Coke has joined the ranks of Colombia's Rambo, Carlos Lehder and Mexic...

Entertainment 08-07-2013 Hits:2199 Janet Silvera, Jamaica Gleaner

JA Culture ministry restoring heritage sites, opening museums

JA Culture ministry restoring heritage sites, opening museums

ROXBOROUGH, Manchester, Jamaica, July 4, 2013 - Minister of Youth and Culture Lisa Hanna says her Mi...

Arts & Culture 05-07-2013 Hits:5437 Caricom News Network

Broadcaster Ken Williams Recieves New York Legend Award.

Broadcaster Ken Williams Recieves New York Legend Award.

Jamaica's HOT 102 FM Chief Executive Officer,  legendary broadcaster Ken Williams, was recently...

Music 03-07-2013 Hits:4611 Caricom News Network

Book: Ordinary people in a Normal Society by Dr Jerome Teeluckingh

Book: Ordinary people in a Normal Society by Dr Jerome Teeluckingh

An author's portrayal of an empty, tragic society  Dr Jerome Teelucksinghs's latest offering is a ma...

Books 30-06-2013 Hits:3470 Critic: Dr Glenville Ashby

Graça Machel: so much more than a first lady

Graça Machel: so much more than a first lady

Shakespeare, in one of Nelson Mandela's favourite lines, now strangely apposite, says that "the vali...

Arts & Culture 30-06-2013 Hits:1622 Robert McCrum -The Guardian

Spanish Glass Masters Train Young Workers in Cuba

Spanish Glass Masters Train Young Workers in Cuba

Cienfuegos, Cuba, Jun 25 (Prensa Latina) Spanish experts in glassworks train today Cuban young worke...

Arts & Culture 26-06-2013 Hits:1845 Prensa Latina

Anti-slavery groups hail court ruling on trafficking

Anti-slavery groups hail court ruling on trafficking

Anti-slavery campaigners welcomed Appeal Court judges' guidance today which stated that human traffi...

Arts & Culture 23-06-2013 Hits:2392 by Paddy McGuffin -Morning Star online.uk

Dutch churches accept guilt for slavery

Dutch churches accept guilt for slavery

AMSTERDAM–The call for an apology for slavery from the Dutch authorities got an unprecedented boost ...

Arts & Culture 22-06-2013 Hits:3437 DevSur

“Groove’’ Is Calypso’s best chance of going international like Reggae

“Groove’’ Is Calypso’s best chance of going international like Reggae

St George's, June 20, 2013: Calypso and its derivatives have made some sporadic forays outside its o...

Arts & Culture 20-06-2013 Hits:5678 By Arley Gill - Grenada Barnacle

Dwayne Bravo to film movie debut on his birthday

Dwayne Bravo to film movie debut on his birthday

CaribPR Wire, LONDON, England, Sun. Oct. 6, 2013: West Indies Cricket ODI Captain and one of the big...

Sporting News 07-10-2013 Hits:4216 CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK

Namibian Students to study sports in Jamaica

Namibian Students to study sports in Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica- September 7, 2013 - Seven Namibian students will travel to Jamaica this Sunday, 8...

Sporting News 07-09-2013 Hits:2021 Caricom News Network

Jamaican athletes face no threat of being barred from Olympics says JADCO

Jamaican athletes face no threat of being barred from Olympics says J…

KINGSTON, Jamaica, August 23, 2013 - The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) says it has been ass...

Sporting News 23-08-2013 Hits:1260 Calvin G. Brown

WADA threatens Jamaica with Olympic expulsion

WADA threatens Jamaica with Olympic expulsion

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has threatened to expel Jamaica from the next Olympics and other...

Sporting News 23-08-2013 Hits:1633 Trinidad Express

Toronto trainer Xuereb says Jamaican athletes to blame for positive drug tests

Toronto trainer Xuereb says Jamaican athletes to blame for positive d…

The Canadian at the centre of track-and-field doping accusations was a long-time employee of a Toron...

Track & Field 18-07-2013 Hits:3629 Tu Thanh Ha and Greg McArthur - The Globe and Mail

Asafa Powell, Sherone Simpson, Canadian trainer Chris Xuereb subject of police investigation in Italy

Asafa Powell, Sherone Simpson, Canadian trainer Chris Xuereb subject …

Former 100-metre world-record holder Asafa Powell, Jamaican teammate Sherone Simpson and their Canad...

Track & Field 17-07-2013 Hits:2492 CBC Sports-Track and Field

Powell, Simpson confirm positive drug test, denies intentional doping

Powell, Simpson confirm positive drug test, denies intentional doping

Asafa Powell and Sherone Simpson have confirmed that they are among the Jamaican athletes who have t...

Track & Field 15-07-2013 Hits:2440 Radio Jamaica

Williams-Mills - the sprinter who beat breast cancer

Williams-Mills - the sprinter who beat breast cancer

Jamaican athlete and Olympic medallist Novlene Williams-Mills was diagnosed with aggressive breast c...

Track & Field 15-07-2013 Hits:1817 By Stéphanie TROUILLARD - France 24

Bolt, James, Fraser-Pryce, Forbes take victories in Paris

Bolt, James, Fraser-Pryce, Forbes take victories in Paris

PARIS, France (CMC) - Caribbean athletes posted world leading times and season’s best performances a...

Track & Field 07-07-2013 Hits:2617 Jamaica Observer

Nero repeats in CARICOM 10k

Nero repeats in CARICOM 10k

CARICOM Secretariat, Georgetown, Guyana -Sunday June 30, 2013 -  Tonya Nero of Trinidad and Tob...

Sporting News 30-06-2013 Hits:1257 Caricom News Network

A minor offence - Campbell Brown declared substance she was using

A minor offence - Campbell Brown declared substance she was using

AFTER two weeks of what she described as 'a dark period', the outlook is decidedly getting brighter ...

Track & Field 20-06-2013 Hits:1927 BY PAUL A REID-Jamaica Observer reidp@jamaicaobserver.com

'I'm no cheat' - Campbell-Brown apologises for embarrassment after devastating news

'I'm no cheat' - Campbell-Brown apologises for embarrassment after de…

Jamaican sprint star Veronica Campbell-Brown has finally broken her silence on her positive drug tes...

Track & Field 19-06-2013 Hits:2894 André Lowe, Jamaica Gleaner

Veronica declared - Embattled athlete made note of product she used ahead of test

Veronica declared - Embattled athlete made note of product she used a…

The Gleaner understands that Jamaican sprinting star Veronica Campbell-Brown had in fact declared us...

Track & Field 18-06-2013 Hits:1724 André Lowe, Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaicans line up behind VCB despite positive tests

Jamaicans line up behind VCB despite positive tests

The track and field world was left in shock yesterday following The Gleaner's revelation that one of...

Track & Field 16-06-2013 Hits:4241 Ryon Jones - Jamaica Gleaner

Ja Olympic medallist tests positive for banned substance

Ja Olympic medallist tests positive for banned substance

  Jamaican track star Veronica Campbell-Brown has been tested positive for a banned substance....

Track & Field 15-06-2013 Hits:2580 Jamaica Gleaner

Gatlin Beats Bolt In 100 Meters For The First Time

Gatlin Beats Bolt In 100 Meters For The First Time

American sprinter Justin Gatlin has beaten Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt in the 100 meters, edging B...

Track & Field 07-06-2013 Hits:3315 by Bill Chappell-NPR

Jamaica Sports Stars to Receive Development Training

Jamaica Sports Stars to Receive Development Training

The Creative Productive and Training Centre (CPTC) Limited is to provide personal and professional d...

Sporting News 06-06-2013 Hits:1477 Caricom News Network

Jamaica Supports Berlin Declaration on Preserving the Integrity of Sports

Jamaica Supports Berlin Declaration on Preserving the Integrity of Sp…

The Minister without Portfolio (Sports) in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Natalie Neita Head...

Sporting News 01-06-2013 Hits:1401 Caricom News Network

New oxygen system at B’dos QEH saving money

New oxygen system at B’dos QEH saving money

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados is now realizing major savings with the installation of its...

Health and Wellness 19-10-2013 Hits:4944 By Neville Clarke –Barbados Today

St. Kitts going solar

St. Kitts going solar

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 18th October 2013 – “If you fly into St. Kitts and see shiny panels on landin...

Business Tech 18-10-2013 Hits:1532 Caricom News Network

St. Kitts and Nevis pledges to reduce deaths from non-communicable diseases

St. Kitts and Nevis pledges to reduce deaths from non-communicable di…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 14th October 2013– St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Health, Marcella Liburd, ...

Health and Wellness 14-10-2013 Hits:2337 Caricom News Network

French doctors voice support for e-cigarettes

French doctors voice support for e-cigarettes

Ten French medical professionals have warned against a possible EU parliament move to re-classify "i...

Health and Wellness 14-10-2013 Hits:3773 by Tony Todd France 24

New malaria vaccine could save millions

New malaria vaccine could save millions

Experts are now optimistic about the possibility of the world’s first malaria vaccine. The good news...

Health and Wellness 14-10-2013 Hits:1732 By Dr. Cory Couillard- Dev Sur

Bypassing the Power Grid

Bypassing the Power Grid

LONDON — For nearly a century, wealthy countries have relied on just one model of power distribution...

Business Tech 11-10-2013 Hits:4529 By BETH GARDINER – NYT

Filling the Gaps in the Flow of Renewable Energy

Filling the Gaps in the Flow of Renewable Energy

SAN FRANCISCO — The biggest problem with solar panels and wind turbines is that they do not produce ...

Science 11-10-2013 Hits:2019 By KATE GALBRAITH -NYT

Quality Primary Health Care Remains A Priority for Jamaica - Dr. Ferguson

Quality Primary Health Care Remains A Priority for Jamaica - Dr. Ferg…

Jamaica's Minister of Health,  Dr. Fenton Ferguson, has emphasized that the delivery of quality...

Health and Wellness 07-10-2013 Hits:2374 Caricom News Network

Jamaica named one of two VPs of the 52nd PAHO Directing Council

Jamaica named one of two VPs of the 52nd PAHO Directing Council

Jamaica and Bolivia have been named Vice Presidents of the 52nd PAHO Directing Council which ca...

Business Tech 06-10-2013 Hits:1440 Caricom News Network

PANCAP appoints new director

PANCAP appoints new director

CARICOM Secretariat, Georgetown, Guyana - Mr. Dereck Anthony Springer has been appointed Director of...

Health and Wellness 07-09-2013 Hits:1859 Caricom News Network

Soda found to cause violence in children

Soda found to cause violence in children

Soda consumption has long been associated with adverse health conditions such as obesity, diabetes a...

Health and Wellness 25-08-2013 Hits:2519 By Dr Cory Couillard -Dev Sur

SIDS Inter-Regional Meeting to be Held Next Week

SIDS Inter-Regional Meeting to be Held Next Week

Barbados will host the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Inter-Regional Meeting for the Third In...

Science 23-08-2013 Hits:1411 BGIS media

Mattocks: passionate healthcare advocate seeks to reverse diabetic epidemic

Mattocks: passionate healthcare advocate seeks to reverse diabetic ep…

Negril, Jamaica, August 6, 2013 - Charles Mattocks is a man of great conviction who is determined to...

Health and Wellness 06-08-2013 Hits:5258 Caricom News Network

Abdominal fat linked to heart failure and brittle bones

Abdominal fat linked to heart failure and brittle bones

Excess abdominal fat has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and now osteopo...

Health and Wellness 06-08-2013 Hits:9361 By Dr Cory Couillard -Dev Sur

Cyberspace and Future: Issue coming to fore

Cyberspace and Future: Issue coming to fore

The Snowden affair, as expected, is snowballing, gathering more and more new details and revelations...

Business Tech 27-07-2013 Hits:16073 Boris KAZANTSEV -Strategic Culture Foundation

Nevis Health Minister reiterates NIA’s commitment to invest in human resource development

Nevis Health Minister reiterates NIA’s commitment to invest in human …

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS- July 25, 2013 -- Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Ad...

Health and Wellness 26-07-2013 Hits:4799 Caricom News Network

US scientists warn of aggressive lionfish spread in the Caribbean

US scientists warn of aggressive lionfish spread in the Caribbean

NORTH CAROLINA, United States--United States scientists say the Caribbean's native predators are una...

Science 18-07-2013 Hits:1458 The Daily Herald

Hepatitis ravages unknowing victims

Hepatitis ravages unknowing victims

The ‘silent epidemic’ of viral hepatitis continues to significantly affect many unknowing victims. A...

Health and Wellness 17-07-2013 Hits:3642 By Dr Cory Couillard -Dev Sur

GM, Honda to jointly develop hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles by 2020

GM, Honda to jointly develop hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles by 2020

General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co will jointly develop hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles over the next ...

Automotive 15-07-2013 Hits:1159 Reuters

Small is big for Japanese automakers eyeing Indonesia and India markets

Small is big for Japanese automakers eyeing Indonesia and India marke…

TOKYO--Japanese automakers like Honda Motor Co and the Toyota-Daihatsu group have a problem: the sma...

Automotive 15-07-2013 Hits:1153 AP

DIAGNOSTICS - What's in a code?

DIAGNOSTICS - What's in a code?

What's in a code?  Common fault codes are sometimes triggered by things that are not obvious&nb...

Automotive 09-06-2013 Hits:1202 Aftermarket Online

Bridgestone wins patent battle against Qingdao Genco

Bridgestone wins patent battle against Qingdao Genco

TYRE maker Bridgestone Corporation has announced that it has won a design right infringement claim i...

Automotive 31-05-2013 Hits:1240 aftermarket on-line

In the US, a taste of forbidden fruit

In the US, a taste of forbidden fruit

Although he is famous for a good many of the greatest automotive shapes of the last quarter of the 2...

Automotive 26-05-2013 Hits:1273 By Dan Carney

Custom Look at an Off-the-Rack Price

Custom Look at an Off-the-Rack Price

The motorcycle industry, still recovering from a steep sales slump, has been asking what sort of mot...

Automotive 25-05-2013 Hits:1230 By JERRY GARRETT -NYT

Aftermarket- Genuine car parts explained

Aftermarket- Genuine car parts explained

Recent confusion over how automotive parts retailers classify different types of parts has prompted ...

Automotive 25-05-2013 Hits:3042 Caricom News Network

Automatic Link sends car diagnostics to your iPhone

Automatic Link sends car diagnostics to your iPhone

While most vehicles are equipped with computers that can provide diagnostic information to mechanics...

Automotive 25-05-2013 Hits:1522 slashgear.com

In a Plus for Electrics, Tesla Repays a Big Federal Loan Early

In a Plus for Electrics, Tesla Repays a Big Federal Loan Early

The taxpayer no longer has to worry about Tesla Motors. Tesla, the maker of electric cars, paid off ...

Automotive 25-05-2013 Hits:1325 By PETER EAVIS - NYT

Porsche’s Entry in the Science Fair

Porsche’s Entry in the Science Fair

Most auto engineers spend their lives on short leashes, constantly straining against the limitations...

Automotive 25-05-2013 Hits:1207 By AARON ROBINSON -NYT

Mazda, European Automakers Driving Japan's Diesel Car Market

Mazda, European Automakers Driving Japan's Diesel Car Market

TOKYO (Nikkei)--Long stuck in low gear, Japan's market for diesel passenger cars could rev up with t...

Automotive 25-05-2013 Hits:1256 Nikkei.com

Deep Dive: 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Deep Dive: 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Life has not been kind to the three-pointed star lately. The A-Class was criticized for its poor pac...

Automotive 25-05-2013 Hits:1845 automobilemag.com

